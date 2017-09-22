IS Engineer - Amsterdam Area - Rates Negotiable

About the Role:
A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for an experience IS Engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site near Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Main responsibilities:
* Demonstrates thorough knowledge of objectives and processes for the local business applications
* Demonstrates knowledge about IT and Engineering processes.
* Attends and/or facilitates cross-functional team meetings to develop and implement business solutions and optimize operations
* Participates in evaluating business applications and processes. Able to recognize problems and communicate solutions conceptually
* Collaborates with client representatives to collect and analyze changes required to business applications
* Responsible for acting as the primary interface with the client to establish all connectivity between organizations
* Translates requirements into technical solutions that meet business needs
* Promotes and develops communication between the business, technical staff and suppliers to integrate cross functional business needs
* Facilitates process mapping sessions for complex business processes
* Facilitates the implementation of new programs and processes in client area
* Creates project artifacts according to project requirements
* Reviews and approves project documentation
* Maintains knowledge of IS quality and compliance policies, SOPs and associated documents
* Support, participates in and responds to questions and findings from regulatory and other audits
Minimum Requirements:
* 10 years of Information Systems (IS) experience preferable within the pharmaceutical or biotech industry.
* 10 years of experience with installing, testing and deploying new IT solutions in an Engineering environment
* Experience in automation or equipment engineering combined with Information Systems (IS)
* Experience as a project-manager in implementing IT solutions on an application level
* Knowledge of ITIL fundamentals in Service operations and Application life cycle processes
* Experience in use of MS Project (project scheduling, time management)
* Knowledge of change management and validation of computerized systems (e.g. GAMP5)
* Experience in developing and executing SOPs, Installation and Operational (IQ, OQ) Protocols
* Fluent in English (both verbal and written)
* Excellent organization skills, detail oriented and accurate
* Skilled in working under pressure, must possess good time management skills
* Skilled in working effectively in a team matrix environment
* Able to communicate ideas in both technical and use-friendly language
* Experience in working with solution lifecycle methodologies e.g. Agile and RUP
* Used to System Change Management procedures in a complex controlled environment
* Strong analytical skills and project execution experiences
* Ability to understand and challenge business processes, requirements and proposed solutions to help define strategic, robust, and scalable solutions
* Knowledge and experience with Building Monitoring systems
* Knowledge and experience with environmental monitoring systems
* Knowledge and experience with Warehouse applications ( Vanderlande/Miniload)
* Has an Innovation mindset not only in words but also in actions
* Ability to work in global, cross-functional and virtual teams in different time zones (flexibility in work hrs)
Ideal (but not essential):
* Industry Standard Technical Certifications a plus : A+ Certification
* Knowledge and understanding of 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance
* Strong customer service skills, ability to work in teams, excellent verbal and written communication
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Contract
Duration: 6 Months
Location: Amsterdam Area, Netherlands
Rate: Negotiable (DOE)