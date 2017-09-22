IS Engineer - Amsterdam Area - Rates Negotiable

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for an experience IS Engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site near Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Main responsibilities:

* Demonstrates thorough knowledge of objectives and processes for the local business applications* Demonstrates knowledge about IT and Engineering processes.* Attends and/or facilitates cross-functional team meetings to develop and implement business solutions and optimize operations* Participates in evaluating business applications and processes. Able to recognize problems and communicate solutions conceptually* Collaborates with client representatives to collect and analyze changes required to business applications* Responsible for acting as the primary interface with the client to establish all connectivity between organizations* Translates requirements into technical solutions that meet business needs* Promotes and develops communication between the business, technical staff and suppliers to integrate cross functional business needs* Facilitates process mapping sessions for complex business processes* Facilitates the implementation of new programs and processes in client area* Creates project artifacts according to project requirements* Reviews and approves project documentation* Maintains knowledge of IS quality and compliance policies, SOPs and associated documents* Support, participates in and responds to questions and findings from regulatory and other audits

Minimum Requirements:

* 10 years of Information Systems (IS) experience preferable within the pharmaceutical or biotech industry.* 10 years of experience with installing, testing and deploying new IT solutions in an Engineering environment* Experience in automation or equipment engineering combined with Information Systems (IS)* Experience as a project-manager in implementing IT solutions on an application level* Knowledge of ITIL fundamentals in Service operations and Application life cycle processes* Experience in use of MS Project (project scheduling, time management)* Knowledge of change management and validation of computerized systems (e.g. GAMP5)* Experience in developing and executing SOPs, Installation and Operational (IQ, OQ) Protocols* Fluent in English (both verbal and written)* Excellent organization skills, detail oriented and accurate* Skilled in working under pressure, must possess good time management skills* Skilled in working effectively in a team matrix environment* Able to communicate ideas in both technical and use-friendly language* Experience in working with solution lifecycle methodologies e.g. Agile and RUP* Used to System Change Management procedures in a complex controlled environment* Strong analytical skills and project execution experiences* Ability to understand and challenge business processes, requirements and proposed solutions to help define strategic, robust, and scalable solutions* Knowledge and experience with Building Monitoring systems* Knowledge and experience with environmental monitoring systems* Knowledge and experience with Warehouse applications ( Vanderlande/Miniload)* Has an Innovation mindset not only in words but also in actions* Ability to work in global, cross-functional and virtual teams in different time zones (flexibility in work hrs)

Ideal (but not essential):

* Industry Standard Technical Certifications a plus : A+ Certification* Knowledge and understanding of 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance* Strong customer service skills, ability to work in teams, excellent verbal and written communication

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Location: Amsterdam Area, Netherlands

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

