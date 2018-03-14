Company Progressive GE

Location Philadelphia

About the Role:

ATTENTION EXPERIENCED ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

I'm urgently in need of an experienced electrical engineer in the Philadelphia area to fill an open position in support of nuclear plant operations.

-Competitive Hourly Rate

-Location: Philadelphia

-Health Benefits and 401k

-Start Date: ASAP

Requirements:

-Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Degree

-Minimum of 5 years engineering experience

-Ability to collaborate with a team

