Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Philadelphia
Posted on 
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 5:09pm

About the Role:

ATTENTION EXPERIENCED ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

I'm urgently in need of an experienced electrical engineer in the Philadelphia area to fill an open position in support of nuclear plant operations.

-Competitive Hourly Rate

-Location: Philadelphia

-Health Benefits and 401k

-Start Date: ASAP

Requirements:

-Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Degree

-Minimum of 5 years engineering experience

-Ability to collaborate with a team

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Electrical Engineering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
637655