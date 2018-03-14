About the Role:
ATTENTION EXPERIENCED ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS
I'm urgently in need of an experienced electrical engineer in the Philadelphia area to fill an open position in support of nuclear plant operations.
-Competitive Hourly Rate
-Location: Philadelphia
-Health Benefits and 401k
-Start Date: ASAP
Requirements:
-Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Degree
-Minimum of 5 years engineering experience
-Ability to collaborate with a team
