Emergency Response Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Provision of emergency response service, security and infrastructure support to the Saltend Chemicals Park, maintaining full compliance with corporate and legal requirements



This is a shift based role



This role is also vital in supporting plant operation. You will ensure that that appropriate controls, risk assessments and approvals are in place before activities which fall outside of standard procedures are conducted, and it is expected that you proactively take steps to ensure compliance with required procedures.





Key Accountabilities



Reports to Site Shift Manager.

Responsible for;

* Safe, reliable and compliant day-to-day operations and performance management of SCP assets

* Emergency response and Tactical response including

? Meeting "HSG 191 Health and safety guidance (HSG) Emergency planning for major accidents: COMAH Regulations 1999"

? Meeting the requirements and standards of the Tactical Response Officers (TROs)

? Training emergency response practices with the First Line Fire team, SSM and Building wardens.

? Participating in IMT exercises and readiness reviews

? Conduct Fire risk assessments, Toxic refuge integrity and site fire prevention activities

? Develop/approve rescue plans including confined space entry

? Provide First aid response and on-scene tactical response functions

* Routine Maintenance and verification of integrity of Emergency Response Equipment - including but not limited to vehicles, fire protection systems, gas detection equipment, oxygen monitors, rescue equipment, breathing apparatus, spillage response equipment, confined space entry equipment and decontamination equipment in accordance with schedule.

* Support operational shift teams with routine activities (e.g. water systems) and plant preparations as directed by operational management.

* Support first line breaks for process equipment isolations.

* Support security operations and fence line monitoring,

* Lead basic incident investigations

* Identify emerging risks

* Conduct self-verification on the various SCP processes.

* Manage 3rd party services as required.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential Criteria & Qualifications



* Ability to deliver the emergency and tactical response required in the event of an incident.

* Dealing with casualties, demonstrating discretion, sympathy and complete confidentiality.

* Maintaining own individual competence and fitness to fulfil all requirements of the TRO role.

* Proven people skills with the ability to provide solutions, build teams, lead and motivate others.

* A good communicator across various levels within the company and across the site

* Work well under pressure and in emergency situations.

* Good organisational and emergency planning skills.

* Strong bias for action and continuous improvement.

* An absolute commitment to delivering a strong safety culture.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications



* Lead by example as a role model for SCPL's leadership values and behaviours, fostering the development of a diverse and inclusive environment, with a strong 'speak up' safety and operating culture.

* Experience of working in a chemical manufacturing environment.

* Previous experience of providing emergency response.

* Fire Safety Management Certificate

* Emergency medicine training

* Storage Tank Fire Hazard training



About Fircroft:

