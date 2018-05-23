Embedded Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England

About the Role:

I am looking for multiple Embedded C Engineers for a client based in Cambridge in Cambridge, the skills they are looking for are below:-

* Embedded C* MISRA / safety critical background* RTOS (Desirable)* x86* Full Software life cycle

If you are interested in the role, please send your up to date CV or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electronics Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now