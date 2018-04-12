Electronics Technician

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 8:17am

About the Role:

The Role:
The ideal candidate should be safety focused, self-motivated individual, with a well-rounded technical skillset.
Duties include installation, diagnostics, commissioning and routine maintenance on 3PH LV equipment, process instrumentation and electronic devices/basic networks.

You will be able to follow and understand technical drawings, have the ability to self-teach due to current expertise and, due to the variety of equipment be adaptable and flexible with excellent communication skills

It would be advantageous for the individual to have a working knowledge/experience in the following areas;

- Ex Hazardous Areas/Equipment

- VFD/ASDS Drives

- HVAC

- Hydraulics

- Pneumatics

This position is based in Aberdeen and will involve regular travel offshore as required of approximately 10 days per month

The role is a permanent position.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Technician Jobs
Sub_Category 
Electrical Technician Jobs
Salary 
£30000 to £35000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
639928