Electronics Technician

Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

The ideal candidate should be safety focused, self-motivated individual, with a well-rounded technical skillset.

Duties include installation, diagnostics, commissioning and routine maintenance on 3PH LV equipment, process instrumentation and electronic devices/basic networks.



You will be able to follow and understand technical drawings, have the ability to self-teach due to current expertise and, due to the variety of equipment be adaptable and flexible with excellent communication skills



It would be advantageous for the individual to have a working knowledge/experience in the following areas;



- Ex Hazardous Areas/Equipment



- VFD/ASDS Drives



- HVAC



- Hydraulics



- Pneumatics



This position is based in Aberdeen and will involve regular travel offshore as required of approximately 10 days per month



The role is a permanent position.



Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs

Salary £30000 to £35000 Per year

