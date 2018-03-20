Electronics Engineer / Software Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Development Engineer - Embedded Software / Electronics - 9 Months Contract - Yorkshire

A key account of Progressives are looking for a Development Engineer on a 9 month contract basis. This position requires and mix of an Electronics Engineer and an Embedded Software Engineer.

Below are the requirements:

- ATEX or IECEx experience

-Oil and Gas experience

-Embedded C programming for use with the PIC microcontroller family

-PCB layout and design

-Embedded SBC's and the Windows Operating System

-LCD display Technologies and driver card

Please apply here or call Nathan on 0121 6325555

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Electronic Design Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now