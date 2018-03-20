Electronics Engineer / Software Engineer

About the Role:
Development Engineer - Embedded Software / Electronics - 9 Months Contract - Yorkshire
A key account of Progressives are looking for a Development Engineer on a 9 month contract basis. This position requires and mix of an Electronics Engineer and an Embedded Software Engineer.
Below are the requirements:
- ATEX or IECEx experience
-Oil and Gas experience
-Embedded C programming for use with the PIC microcontroller family
-PCB layout and design
-Embedded SBC's and the Windows Operating System
-LCD display Technologies and driver card
Please apply here or call Nathan on 0121 6325555
To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com
Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales