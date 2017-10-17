Company G2 Recruitment

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

*** Electronics Engineer / 6 months/ Reading ***

My medical client is urgently looking for an Electronics Engineer on a contract basis.

POSITION: Electronics Engineer

DURATION: 6 months

LOCATION: Reading

START: Immediate

Essential skill experience:

* Experience with full life cycle - transferring into production* PCB design (CADSTAR preferable)* 5 years minimum in electronics

Beneficial skill experience:

* Power supply design - DC-DC converters, Switch mode* Ethernet and USB

