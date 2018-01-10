Electro/Mechnical Technicians

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for electro/mechanical technicians to work in Houston for one of the world's biggest oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work in an environment that offers career development and benefits.

What you will be doing

* Performs routine and some non-routine testing/analyzing processes with demonstrated proficiency.

* Has some latitude for problem-solving,.

* Works under general supervision for repetitive tasks, and under direct supervision for new tasks.

Skill requirements

* At least 1 working in a related technician capacity.

There are multiple positions available for this role. If you you or anyone you know may be interested to learn more details, please get in touch today

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs,Mechanical Technician Jobs

Salary $19 to $24 Per hour

