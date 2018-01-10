Electro/Mechnical Tech Houston

Progressive GE
Houston
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 1:02pm

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for elecro/mechanical technicians to work in Houston, Texas for one of the worlds biggest oilfield service company in the world. This is an opportunity to work in an environment that offers career development and benefits.

* Performs routine and some non-routine testing/analyzing processes with demonstrated proficiency.
* Has some latitude for problem-solving,.
* Works under general supervision for repetitive tasks, and under direct supervision for new tasks.

* At least 1 working in a related technician capacity.

There are multiple positions available for this role. If you you or anyone you know may be interested to learn more details, please get in touch today

