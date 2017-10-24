Electro Mechanical Design Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location New Orleans

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Summary

Deliver best in class thinking and service to the oil and gas, marine, and energy markets through listening, applying intelligence and responding. Every time. The Engineering Department is responsible for the customized and innovative designs of electrical and mechanical plans of products to meet client needs. The overall objective of this position is to design panels and structural supports for low to medium voltage switchgear.

Essential Accountabilities

* Create models of sheet metal panels, structural supports, barriers, and conductive copper bus assemblies that will focus on manufacturability, client specifications, functionality and regulatory requirements for customized new product developments or improvement projects on time, and within budget.

* Effectively collaborate with electrical designers to ensure electrical functionality and accurately depict the structure and copper bus within the client drawing package.

* Encouraging interdepartmental communication by effectively supporting other departments: project management, manufacturing, sales, and estimating.

* Foster client loyalty through service-driven communication intended to relate a genuine desire to meet designated product requirements, assurance that all work performed will be completed diligently, and technical issues will be resolved in a professional and timely manner.

* Support the efforts to reduce cycle time by exploring or reusing existing designs that are applicable.

* Interface with manufacturing personnel, mechanical engineers, or field service department to research problems and identify solutions related to the design of components within the distribution system for efficiency and reliability.

* Produce parts lists, assembly drawings, and cut sheets per Work Order for manufacturing in a timely and efficient manner.

Qualifications

Education/Certifications

* Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering degree, required.

Experience

* 2-4 years of experience in a switchgear manufacturing environment

* 2-4 years of SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or Inventor experience required



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Designer Jobs

Salary £70000 to £80000 Per year

Apply Apply Now