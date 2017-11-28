Company Vivid Resourcing

My client is a leading provider to rail and underground services in Signalling, Electrical Building Services and Power disciplines.



They are looking for a LU Electrician to work on a few substations on an on-going basis in Central London.



The working hours will be 0730 - 1700 Monday to Friday.



- At least an LV 1 Certification to work on LUL stations.

- At least 5 years experience working as a electrician.

- London Underground station experience.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate THIS week.

