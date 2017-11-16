Electrican

About the Role:
Purpose / Role
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent service in the role of Electrician in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.
* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.
* To ensure that the workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Installation, isolation and reinstatement and associated construction testing of electrical equipment and including glanding
* Installation of electrical items, cables, conduit, cable tray, junction boxes, panels etc in HAZARDOUS areas and any glanding and termination of cables within 'Ex' rated equipment.
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the electrical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
Qualifications/Training
* Essential:
* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship
* Technical qualifications with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / NVQ Level 3 / SJIB / JIB
* AM2
* CCNSG safety passport
* COMPEX (See Note 1)
* Desirable:
* IEE Current Edition (Currently 16th)
* I.S.S.O.W.