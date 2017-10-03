Electrical Wireman (Substations)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Dumbarton,West Dunbartonshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for x2 SPEN Authorised WI or WL-1 Wireman with extensive experience in the substation industry.

Purpose / Role

* To ensure that the performance and availability of substation equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets* Working within a small team to undertake Electrical projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations

Key aims and objectives

* All Electrical aspects of Substation work both AIS & GIS - New Builds, Upgrades, Refurbishments, Extensions* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Carry out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Carry out electrical isolations, and work-place inspections* Installation of HV Switchgear: 33kv through to 400kv* Multicore cabling* Tray work, Glanding & Terminating,* Building & setting of disconnectors/earth switches & Pantographs* Above and below ground Earthing* Relay panel modifications