Electrical Technician - Centrica

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are recruiting for an Electrical Technician for 3 months.

Purpose/Role

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent service in the role of Electrical Technician in accordance with project/ company requirements, standards and procedures* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule* To ensure that the workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key Aims & Objectives

To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.

Prime Responsibilities & Duties

* Installation, isolation and reinstatement and associated construction testing of electrical equipment, including glanding and termination of cables* Installation of electrical items, cables, conduit, cable tray, junction boxes, panels etc in HAZARDOUS areas* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring that the electrical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack/jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner

Allied Occasional Duties

* Participate and contribute to WorleyParson's Emergency Response procedure and process* Participate and contribute in WorleyParson's nationalisation/personnel development programmes

Key Internal Interfaces

* Discipline Foreman and Chargehands* Construction Superintendent* Construction Electrical Technicians* SHEQ Advisor

Key External Interfaces

* Client personnel* Sub-contract personnel* Vendors and specialists

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship* Technical qualifications with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / NVQ Level 3/ SJIB/ JIB* AM2 (not applicable for apprenticeships prior to 1983)* AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc* COMPEX

Desirable:

* IEE Current Edition (Currently 16th)* I.S.S.O.W.

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience post electrical apprenticeship/training, with current relevant experience in all aspects of electrical installation, isolation, reinstatement and testing associated with all electrical construction workscope.

Desirable:

* Demonstrable experience in the role of Electrician* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Ability to communicate effectively with team members.* Demonstrable commitment to working safely at all times.* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.* Ability to work with other team members / disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment.* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised working on own initiative.* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.

Competencies - Generic

* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times

Competencies - Technical

* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrician as defined in associated job description* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc

