Electrical Technician - Centrica

About the Role:
WorleyParsons are recruiting for an Electrical Technician for 3 months.
Purpose/Role
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent service in the role of Electrical Technician in accordance with project/ company requirements, standards and procedures
* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule
* To ensure that the workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Key Aims & Objectives
To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.
Prime Responsibilities & Duties
* Installation, isolation and reinstatement and associated construction testing of electrical equipment, including glanding and termination of cables
* Installation of electrical items, cables, conduit, cable tray, junction boxes, panels etc in HAZARDOUS areas
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring that the electrical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack/jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner
Allied Occasional Duties
* Participate and contribute to WorleyParson's Emergency Response procedure and process
* Participate and contribute in WorleyParson's nationalisation/personnel development programmes
Key Internal Interfaces
* Discipline Foreman and Chargehands
* Construction Superintendent
* Construction Electrical Technicians
* SHEQ Advisor
Key External Interfaces
* Client personnel
* Sub-contract personnel
* Vendors and specialists
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship
* Technical qualifications with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / NVQ Level 3/ SJIB/ JIB
* AM2 (not applicable for apprenticeships prior to 1983)
* AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc
* COMPEX
Desirable:
* IEE Current Edition (Currently 16th)
* I.S.S.O.W.
Experience
Essential:
* Demonstrable experience post electrical apprenticeship/training, with current relevant experience in all aspects of electrical installation, isolation, reinstatement and testing associated with all electrical construction workscope.
Desirable:
* Demonstrable experience in the role of Electrician
* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members.
* Demonstrable commitment to working safely at all times.
* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.
* Ability to work with other team members / disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment.
* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised working on own initiative.
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.
Competencies - Generic
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times
Competencies - Technical
* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrician as defined in associated job description
* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc