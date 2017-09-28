Company Fircroft

Location Dorset,England

About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently seeking an enthusiastic individuals to be an integral part of a multi-skilled team working at our clients Wytch Farm Oil Field near Corfe Castle, Wareham, Dorset. Wytch Farm produces from 12 remote well sites, via infield flow lines to a central oil & gas gathering station, where separation, stabilisation, water injection, gas compression/drying/fractionation, oil export, power generation, sales gas export, LPG storage and LPG export takes place.



We are seeking an Electrical Technician who will be responsible for the maintenance, repair and operational monitoring of LV and HV Electrical related equipment and systems, to ensure efficient, reliable and safe operation of our production facility.



This role operates on a weekday rotational pattern of 4 X 10.5 hr shifts - 06:45/17:15 - with weekend cover rotated within each discipline. The working pattern during projects and shutdowns may change and overtime may be required as circumstances dictate.



Key accountabilities include:



*? Plan and execute scheduled preventive and breakdown maintenance activities to minimise impact on production, and maximise plant availability on the following:

* Variable speed controllers; LV/HV motors; LV/HV protection; LV/HV distribution systems* UPS systems; lighting & small power; domestic systems; trace heating & cathodic protection

* Perform LV & HV Electrical Isolations and lock-offs.

* Carry out all activities to company standards and procedures

* Raise relevant permits within the agreed time period

* Report relevant maintenance data for reliability analysis

* Participate in failure investigations and identify reliability issues

* Generate new work requests to highlight plant and equipment faults

* Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

* Provide input and assistance for new projects including commissioning work

* Work with vendors and sub-contractors as required

* Comply with requirements of MOC for Plant Modifications

* Apply skills and knowledge in a practical and efficient manner and continually look for opportunities for improvement, cost saving and simplification

* Comply with and promote high HSE standards and demonstrate responsibility for the safety of self and others minimising impact on production, and maximising plant availability

* Employ Observation Safety Techniques (OST) to report safe and unsafe acts

* Actively participate in a responsible waste management system

* Attend and participate in the Operations morning shift meeting



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Hold an accredited apprenticeship or an equivalent Electrical HNC

? Previous experience in the Oil & Gas Industry is desirable although applications from a related Industry will be considered

? Experience working with ATEX equipment is desirable (Compex Trained) but not essential as training can be given

? Experience working with HV equipment is desirable but not essential as training can be given



Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £32000 to £38000 Per year

Apply Apply Now