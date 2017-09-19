Electrical Technician

Company Orion Group

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

They are seeking a FLUENT/ADVANCED DUTCH SPEAKING Electrical Engineering Technician to be based at their offices in the Netherlands.



FLUENT/ADVANCED DUTCH SPEAKING is a mandatory requirement for this position and any applicants who do not fulfil this requirement will not be considered for the role.



Please only consider applying for this post if you are a FLUENT/ADVANCED DUTCH SPEAKER.

Belangrijkste takenverplichtingen

? Technische, ontwerp- en implementatieondersteuning voor elektriciteitssystemen bieden.

? Ondersteuning van elektrische bewerkingen en reparaties en vervangingen van elektrische systemen voorbereiden en coördineren

? Elektrische aanpassingsprojecten coördineren; inclusief engineering, ontwerp, materiële rekwisities, installatie, inbedrijfstelling en opstart.

? Werkplannen, werkinstructies en taakrisico-analyse voor elektrisch werk opstellen.

? Elektrische inspecties die door derden worden uitgevoerd, coördineren. Bereik de reikwijdte en het werkplan, rapporteer rapporten en resultaten, en follow-up acties.

? Herziening van inspectie- en onderhoudsrapporten van elektrische apparatuur.

? Voer de elektrische inspectie- en onderhoudseisen in de Maintenance Management and Planning-systemen in en controleer de uitvoering.

? Ondersteuning van offshore E / I-technici met elektrische operaties of specifieke problemen (probleemoplossing) indien gewenst.

? Ondersteun de afdeling Maintenance Reliability and Integrity in de rol van onderhoudsingenieur voor elektrische apparatuur.

? Doelonderzoek analyses uitvoeren voor mislukte apparatuur of incidenten.

? Elektrische tekeningen opstellen, bijwerken en beoordelen.

? Voer offshore inspecties uit wanneer nodig.

kwalificaties

? BSc-graad in elektrotechniek of een gelijkwaardig niveau op basis van ervaring

? Gekwalificeerd en / of ervaren met:

o NEN 3140/3840 normen van elektrische bewerkingen

o NEN 1010 installatie standaard, elektrische apparatuur en kabel ontwerp berekeningen

o ATEX-apparatuur certificaties en gevaarlijk gebied ontwerp

o AutoCAD-tekensysteem

o Microsoft Office 365 applicaties

Minimale werkervaring

? Minimaal 5 jaar relevante werkervaring, bij voorkeur in technische rol (en) in de olie- / procesindustrie of engineeringbedrijf.

Vaardigheden en competenties vereist

? Teamspeler, multidisciplinaire en effectieve communicator

? Vloeiend in het Nederlands en goede kennis van het Engels

? Accurate manier van werken en vermogen om prioriteiten op te stellen en af ??te stemmen

? Zelfstarter, in staat om zelfstandig te werke



Key job responsibilities

? Provide engineering, design and implementation support for electrical power systems.

? Support electrical operations and prepare and coordinate electrical system repairs and replacements

? Coordinate electrical modification projects; including the engineering, design, material requisitions, installation, commissioning and start-up.

? Prepare Work Plans, Work Instructions and Task Risk Analysis for electrical work.

? Coordinate electrical inspections executed by third party. Prepare scope and work plan, evaluate reports and results, and follow up actions.

? Review of electrical equipment inspection and maintenance reports.

? Accomplish electrical inspection and maintenance requirements into the Maintenance Management and Planning systems and monitor execution.

? Support offshore E/I Technicians with electrical operations or specific issues (trouble shooting) if requested.

? Support the Maintenance Reliability and Integrity department int the role of maintenance engineer for electrical equipment.

? Perform root cause analyses for failed equipment or incidents.

? Prepare, update and review electrical drawings.

? Perform offshore inspections when required.

Qualifications

? BSc degree in electrical engineering or an equivalent level based on experience

? Qualified and/or experienced with:

o NEN 3140/ 3840 standards of electrical operations

o NEN 1010 installation standard, electrical equipment and cable design calculations

o ATEX equipment certifications and hazardous area design

o AutoCAD drawing system

o Microsoft Office 365 applications



Minimum Work experience

? Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience preferably in technical role(s) in the oil/ process industry or engineering company.



Skills & Competencies Required

? Team player, multi-disciplinary and effective communicator

? Fluency in Dutch and good knowledge of English

? Accurate way of working and ability to set and align priorities

? Self-starter, able to work independently

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £45000 to £60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now