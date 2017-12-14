Electrical Service Sales Manager

Company Fircroft

Location Singapore

About the Role:

The Role:

Joining in Singapore and reporting to the Hub Service Manager, your key areas of responsibility include, but are not limited to:



* Identify market and customer requirements and propose suitable technical and commercial solutions for E-House, Electrification and Automation.

* Secure orders and achieve sales targets.

* Develop relationships with new and existing customers.

* Identify and implement key strategies in winning projects including proper selection of vendors.

* Provide full support in sales phase of the project and participate in key discussion during execution and service phase of the project.

* Manage tender costing, commercial terms and conditions and involve in negotiation with both customers and vendors to achieve optimal results.

* Implement strategic initiatives to identify new pursuits and expand customer base.

* Propose new initiatives to improve existing quotation tools, methods and work processes.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

To be considered for this role, you must have a degree in Electrical or Automation engineering with at least 8 years of experience in front-end sales or tendering in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Chemical industry. You should also possess strong consultative sales skills, knowledge in commercial and legal terms, and project risk management. Knowledge on E-House solution will be a plus.



You must be based in Singapore to be considered for this role due to market scope.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Technical Sales Jobs

Apply Apply Now