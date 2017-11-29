Electrical Service Engineer - Wind Turbines

Company Cathcart Energy

Location Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are recruiting for an Electrical Service Engineer for onshore Wind Turbines in Peterborough

The role will involve servicing and maintenance of Turbines in Wind Farms around the Peterborough area. While you will need to live locally to perform the role, my client is happy to consider relocating candidates and will be able to support this relocation if required.

You will be working at height and so need to be confident in that environment, but all appropriate training courses will be given if needed.

This role will primarily require Electrical Engineering skills and hands on experience with Large Wind Turbines such as Gamesa, Vestas, Nordex and Senvion.

Specifically, you will need to have experience with 3 phase systems, electrical fault finding and electrical systems maintenance. If you have experience with PLCs and control systems that will also strengthen your application.

Typical duties include day-to-day responsibility for servicing on site, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic system maintenance, electrical control system tests, checking the torque on bolts, cleaning and re-greasing moving parts, restocking consumables, providing direct supervision of the service team technician/s and the compilation of service reports and MRS's (Maintenance Record Sheets) and AWPs where applicable under WTSR.

The salary depends on experience and will be significantly increased by generous on call and overtime bonuses.

There is a fitness test as part of the selection process and a good level of fitness is required to pass the health and safety regulations for working at height. You will also need to have a driving licence for this role.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered, please contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy and apply with your latest CV.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £25000 to £27500 Per year

