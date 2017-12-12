Company Progressive GE

Location Broussard

About the Role:

Title: Downhole technician / Electrical Mechanical Technician

Duration: 4 Month Contract

Shift:10 hour days, 50 hour weeks, on call 1 week a month.

Work Location:

4607 HWY 90 E

Broussard, LA 70518

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for one of the worlds biggest oil and gas companies in Broussard, LA for a downhole technician. if you want to work for a massive company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

Essential Function/Responsibilities

-Performs maintenance on down-hole electronics and other equipment used in the application for down-hole tools

-Ensures all Repair and Maintenance is performed in accordance with Global HMS standards

-Performs maintenance, calibrations and inspection on downhole electronic equipment

-Assembles and disassembles down-hole tools

-Maintains surface computer and sensor systems

-Calibrates necessary down-hole sensors

-Repairs Electrical connectors

-Replaces Insert PCB's

Under general supervision, performs mechanical/electrical maintenance, test and qualification on down-hole tools, sub-assemblies, inserts and other equipment used in the application for Geopilot.

Areas of specialization within Product Service Line (PSL) specific shop operations may include:

Electrical aptitude, mechanical aptitude, computer skills, and down-hole tools.

Job tasks, correctly performed, have minimal impact upon the viability of the organization.

Error is readily ascertainable by the supervisor and can be corrected.

Skills are typically acquired through an Associate's degree or similar education and 6-12 months experience as a Downhole Mechanical Tech I or equivalent tool technician training or an equivalent combination of education and experience sufficient to successfully perform the essential functions of the job.

Basic computer skills are required.

Given the nature of oil field service work, the ability to communicate effectively with others is necessary.

The ability to perform basic mathematical calculations involving addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division is required.

Basic reading comprehension and writing skills are required.

Promotes safety awareness and environmental consciousness, and complies with all applicable safety and environmental procedures and regulations.

Ensures compliance with Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) regulations and guidelines.

Promotes and takes an active part in the quality improvement process.

Military training may be substituted for this minimum requirement.

Ability to work 24 hour call and respond to call outs within one hour.

Ability to accept calls for offloading equipment and complete the appropriate Quality Control documentation including shipping documents.

Knowledge of HMS and Tool Operations manual and Global Maintenance Standards for specific sub PSL.

Ability to locate read and understand tool drawing from PSL-specific Tool Manual.

Adheres to HSE guidelines, Safety training compliance including Job risk assessments.

Must have a valid driver's license.

Must be able to pass drug and alcohol testing, as well as all other relevant post offer requirements for the job.

Basic Computer skills required (Email and MS Office Mandatory)

SAP experience PREFERRED

Forklift and overhead crane experience PREFERRED

