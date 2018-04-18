Electrical Engineers

About the Role:
The Role:
-- Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.
-- Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES+ Engineering companies.
-- Should meet minimum experience as mentioned in the requirement.
-- Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.
--Transformer Sizing and selection, Battery sizing and selection, Cable Sizing Calculation and preparation, Cable tray sizing and calculations, Power and control Cable schedule preparation, Datasheet and Technical specification preparation, Earthing & Lighting calculations, HV, LV, ETAP knowledge is also required.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineer
