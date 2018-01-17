Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

ORGANISATIONAL CONTEXT AND JOB PURPOSE



The role is part of the Operations Team, reporting into the Plant Manager. The purpose of the role is to maximise plant availability by optimising and improving the long term reliability of the plant and site electrical systems and equipment. Ensure safe, reliable operation of electrical equipment and systems to satisfy operational requirements while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations, legislation and Company standards.



RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES



* Act as Champion for the Safety Principles

* Responsible for providing cost effective engineering expertise to safely achieve production targets

* As a member of the Operations Production Support Team gives joint responsibility for plant reliability, optimisation and improvement

* Responsible for the evaluation, development and implementation of projects and plant modifications.

* Maintain expertise on UK and International Standards and develop plans and gain approval to implement requirements to ensure the sites compliance.

* Responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of the sites electrical site services infrastructure and the sites fire protection/alarm/detection systems

* Provide support to the site HV Electrical Engineer and issue HV permits.

* Responsible for the control and management of the sites Safe Working Practices for all electrical personnel permanent and temporary.

* Take an active role in troubleshooting and problem solving activities.

* Member of the site Emergency Team.



Education/Experience



* Degree Level Electrical Engineer with or working toward Chartered status

* Experience in the use of hazardous area equipment

* Proven experience in high hazard environment



Skills/Competencies

* HAZOP studies, risk assessment and SIL reviews.

* Project Management

About Fircroft:

