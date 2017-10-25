Company Vivid Resourcing

Good Afternoon,

My client based in Berkshire is looking for an Electrical Engineer on a 12 month contract basis. The candidate will be working on a hospital unit in the area, so it is essential that the ideal candidate has experience working on hospitals or at least experience working on health care projects. The candidate will also be responsible for overseeing the works of supervisors and other engineers on the project, with that being said, it is important for the candidate to have experience in managerial positions. The project is in the beginning of its construction phase, so having the ability to hit the ground running would be looked at as an advantage. The candidate must be immediately available or at a very short notice period, as my client will be looking to bring on the suitable candidate as and when.

Location: Slough

Duration: 12 Months

Day Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview start of next week.

