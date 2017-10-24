Company Wood

Location Yanb'U Al-Nakhl

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for an Electrical Engineer with extensive experience in the Power Plant / Utilities industry.

* Electrical Engineering Expert who can develop feasibility/concept studies, FEED and detailed scope of work as per customer requirements by focusing on economy, safety, reliability, quality and sustainability for existing and new projects* Maintain a high standard and quality of work with respect to engineering and design deliverables* Conduct Pre-bid meeting and Technical Evaluation of bids* Become well versed in awareness of working with multi-disciplinary team

Skills / Qualifications

* BE / B Tech in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 10 years' experience in Power and Utilities industry* Wide exposure to all relevant plant and equipment (especially GTG, STG, Diesel, T&D, Wastewater treatment plants), Design, Site Engineering and Construction Supervision* Experience of technical evaluation of design. Extensive experience in a senior engineering role in Utilities Industry* Experience of Middle East is desired and PMC experience is essential* 15+ years minimum of experience in the design and the engineering consultancy covering the following* FEED / Detailed Engineering* Combined experience of design, commissioning, studies, calculation & troubleshooting.* Working knowledge of relevant electrical international standards i.e. ANSI, IEC, NEC, IEEE etc.* Thorough knowledge of engineering practices and economic principles, calculation methods and design details* Possesses a good trouble shooting ability/ knowledge on electrical equipment / system failures and capable of leading the investigations* Strong understanding of plant design and equipment layout* Excellent command of both spoken and written English is required

