Company Progressive GE

Location Vancouver, Washington

About the Role:

Entry Level Electrical Drafting Technician

Description:

* This position is responsible for revising existing drawings and preparing drawings of basic components from explicit verbal or written instructions or detailed sketches.

* This position successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; learns the practices of a selected discipline.

* Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

* High school diploma and course work in drafting technology or specialized CAD certification.

* Associate's degree in computer aided drafting and design desirable.

* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional drafting experience).

* Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.

* Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.

* Mastered basic commands of at least one type of CAD system (ability to occasionally use higher-level commands, timesaving programs and routines).

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Designer Jobs

Apply Apply Now