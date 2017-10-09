Electrical Design Engineer

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Burton-On-Trent,Staffordshire,England

About the Role:

An exciting role has just come about for a Junior Engineer interested in furthering their career with a small but ambitious company.



They work in a very dynamic industry working on multiple contracts, the containers Made Cross Various industries and are custom made.



Key skills

- Experience with Electrical qualifications

- Experience with any CAD package

- Design Experience (university is fine)



Package

- The role is a 3 month contract position, leading to a permanent role

- The company will pay for various training packages to further your career (High Voltage safety etc)



Thanks,

Gerry

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Salary £10 to £100 Per hour

Apply Apply Now