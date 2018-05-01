Company Progressive GE

Location Beaumont

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting an Electrical Construction Manager for a 3+ month contract position with an oil & gas company to be based in Port Neches, TX!

This position will require an experienced electrical construction professional who can coordinate, administer and follow construction projects that results in successful completion. As a construction manager you will be in charge of overseeing construction in a downstream production environment. Must have solid experience in medium voltage electrical construction, controls and communication wiring, and be OSHA 30 certified. Provide construction expertise support to the CI Project Development and Project Execution teams.

Location: Port Neches, TX

Duration:3+ Month Contract

Pay: $45 per hour, eligible time and a half after 40 hours

Schedule: 5 day work week, 10 hour days

Please send an updated resume if you or someone is interested in a position like this.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now