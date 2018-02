Company Woodland Consultancy Services

ELECTRICAL COMPETENCY ASSESSOR (RUSSIAN SPEAKING) – CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is looking for an Electrical Competency Assessor (Russian Speaking) for their project based in Kazakhstan. JOB SCOPE: • Develop Electrical training programs for Electrical technicians • Ongoing testing/evaluation/training of Electrical technicians to improve competency QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS: • Degree / Diploma in Electrical Engineering • Minimum 15 years post qualification experience as Electrical Technician • Minimum 5 years' experience as Competency Assessor / Trainer • Fluent Russian & English • Computer literate Duration: 12 Months Rotation: 28/28 rotation - 12 hrs/day Starting Date: January 2018 Rate: €220 per day worked net of Kazakhstan tax. Benefits: Client pays mobilization/demobilization and rotational flights, insurance and medical insurance/medical evacuation, Accommodation, transport and meals. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.