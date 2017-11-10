Electrical Commissioning Technician - Kazakhstan

Company Qedi

Location Kazakhstan

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* To execute electrical pre-commissioning / commissioning workscope in a safe manner and in accordance with contract specifications /requirements and schedule* Provide support to the Electrical Commissioning Engineer / Snr Electrical Technician* Under safe systems of work, function testing of electrical plant and equipment in both onshore and offshore locations* Workscope will require working in Hazardous areas and therefore the candidate MUST be COMPEX trained and able to demonstrate a good understanding of the risks associated with working in a Hazardous areas, including H2S environments.

Key Objectives:

* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpacks* To support the commissioning team to function test the Electrical system in accordance with project technical procedures* Support activities in Commissioning and Start-Up of the Facility

HSE Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following the Project HSE Management Systems* Lead safety principles within the Project and in accordance with Incident and Injury Free (IIF)

Responsibilities:

* Function test and repair, electrical equipment and systems in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made/noted during testing* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities* Complete where applicable associated pre-commissioning / commissioning certification in accordance with the requirements of the project Completions Management System and associated procedures* Attendance of FAT's where required including review / acceptance of applicable technical documentation* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system.

Other duties may include:

* Liaise with support vendors as required.* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.* Provide support in the execution of Electrical construction activities within the bounds of Discipline competency.

