About the Role:

A Fantastic Contractual Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experienced E&I Construction Supervisor to be based in Qatar for a leading operating oil and gas company.











To qualify, candidate must possess the following qualification and experience:







Professionally-qualified Engineer with qualifications in the Process, Electrical or Electronic Engineering disciplines

At least 10 - 15 years Instrument and Control experience, including significant relevant experience on large multi-national and multi-location projects.







Significant experience in the following areas is required:





• Process control and measurement





• Fiscal Metering





• Continuous process fluid analysis





• Foundation Fieldbus specification, design and operation





• HART communication





• Instrument and Control System testing, installation and commissioning.





• Power Distribution System components, including:





o High voltage switchgear, transformers, etc. (66 kV, 33 kV, 6.6 kV)





o Independently derived power generation sources





o Steam Turbine Generators





o Gas Turbine Generators





o Emergency diesel generators





o Large variable frequency drives





• Uninterruptible Power Supplies





• Electrical Integrated Control Systems (ELICS)





• Electrical protection systems and devices including conventional and digital relays.





• Power Management Systems







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.

