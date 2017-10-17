EHS Rig Specialist

About the Role:
The Role:
The candidate shall have deep water experience on a MODU of 6th generation classification and an understanding of general industry standards. The candidate will need to be well organized, capable of managing time and demonstrate public speaking skills.
Responsibilities
* Serve as primary HESS contact for EHS and provide general EHS support and coordination to the OIM and Safety Department Representative (SDR).
* Assist OIM and SDR in ensuring compliance with Drilling Contractor Safety Management Systems.
* Actively participate in review of EHS documentation
* Ensure compliance with HESS and Government agency regulations
* Track each recordable safety incident and near miss to ensure the proper closeout of investigation findings.
* Serve as the primary HESS person for capturing and disseminating information related to an incident investigation.
* Conduct safety system audits of contractors and Hess.
* Conduct frequent safety inspections, and ensure effective follow up / closeout of actions
* Analyze drilling specific EH&S data, identify trends if present, and make recommendations to improve performance.
* Adopt a highly proactive and visible EHS presence by regularly participating in JSA's / Risk Assessments; daily walk around, tool box talks, safety meetings, etc.
* Implement, facilitate, administer and document EH&S training as necessary.
* Promote the use of assessment and audit tools and undertake corrective action
