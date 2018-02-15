Company Progressive GE

Location Greeley

About the Role:

EHS Field Advisor, Greeley, Co area.

What we are looking for!



Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field* Typically requires 10 years of experience in EHS* High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.* Five years of oil and gas experience

What you will be doing!

EHS field advisers will be supporting the storm water program in the DJ.

* Responsible for EHS operational support* Coordination and execution in areas of policies,* Programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance.* Program development/implementation* Hazard identification* Incident identification* Remedial programs* Risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures.

When do I start??

* Immediately

Why join us???

* Competitive Salary* Benefits* Contracted Position* Career Progression

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Safety and Training Jobs,HSE Advisor Jobs,Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary $ to $65 Per hour

