About the Role:
EHS Field Advisor, Greeley, Co area.
What we are looking for!
* Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field
* Typically requires 10 years of experience in EHS
* High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.
* Five years of oil and gas experience
What you will be doing!
EHS field advisers will be supporting the storm water program in the DJ.
* Responsible for EHS operational support
* Coordination and execution in areas of policies,
* Programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance.
* Program development/implementation
* Hazard identification
* Incident identification
* Remedial programs
* Risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures.
When do I start??
* Immediately
Why join us???
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression
