EDS Engineering Project Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

To lead the engineering team to robustly deliver the engineering wire harness design in line with the required timing, resolving all engineering issues in a cost and weight efficient manner.



Main Responsibilities:~



*To lead the design of automotive wire harnesses to meet the requirements of the customer and client.

* Lead engineering team to fulfill main objective, robust design on time

* Supervise the timely release of all deliverables related to the team being managed: System schematics, packaging models, product drawings, testing reports, advanced manufacturing information, technical specification and documentation, engineering change documentation, ECR's, deviations, etc.

* Develop a technical solution to cost and weight target

* Highlight and perform all task force plans needed to ensure that the team fulfils the timing

* Responsible to know and fulfill programme deliverables to the required timing

* Conduct periodical internal meetings and team meetings to discuss the open issues and design reviews with the assigned team members as per Electrical Team detailed timing. Report critical issues to Engineering Manager and Program Manager

* Attend periodical customer program meetings rising up critical items and red flags

* Focus strongly on CTO (Cost Technical Optimization), objectives will be provided by EPM and Engineering Manager

* Support his/ her assigned resources in getting work done by establishing the proper contacts with other line managers inside and outside the Engineering department

* Solve conflicts inside and outside his/her team. In case of non-solution move case up to Engineering Manager

* Responsible for the development of the staff directly reporting to him/her. Including identification of educations needed

* Evaluate the resources needed to fulfill the tasks of the team and document them properly to get approval from Engineering Manager. (CAD team has to be agreed and approved by the CAD leader)

* Manage introduction for new and current employees (EDS and CAD engineers), including entrance cards and IT/work method and tools related items

* Manage location and equipment discussions at Customer location in agreement with Engineering Manager and System Team Leader

* Report upon needs to improve the working environment for his/ her team



The Company:

A leading global tier one supplier within the automotive industry, engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* AIMS, ECR's & Quality tools such as APQP, DFMEA, 8D

* Cost understanding

* CAD tool knowledge (2D and 3D)

* HNC/D or equivalent in electrical / electronic discipline

* Team Player

* Ability to motivate and manage a team.

* Methodical in approach

* Be an effective communicator demonstrating highly developed interpersonal and negotiation skills

* Be flexible in approach

* Self Starter

* Demonstrate problem solving ability

* Ability to work under pressure



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Previous EDS experience

* Customer tools such as Catia, UG NX,

* Knowledge of FEA applications

* Experience leading a team

* Degree or equivalent in electrical / electronic discipline



