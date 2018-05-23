EDS Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location West Midlands,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Reporting to the Engineering Project Leader this varied role will include EDS design and drawing creation, technical problem solving and change tracking as well as customer facing activities including launch and build support.

Specifically this will include:



* Responsibility for developing the engineering design of the electrical distribution system from project start to vehicle launch/SOP

* Responsibility for the design of wiring harnesses, including the co-ordination of mechanical and electrical design data (i.e. bringing together 3D modelling data and electrical circuits data)

* Supporting the development and integration of associated components into the harness design (e.g. adding brackets, formers, and grommets).

* Responsibility for design validation against the company and customer specifications.

* Responsible for the release of harness designs to agreed project timing

* Supporting design validation (DVP) an internal best practice, especially with regards to design for manufacture and quality assurance

* Support the company's manufacturing during early design phases and ramp-up (including direct support at overseas manufacturing sites)

* Support vehicle manufacturing during prototype and pre-production build phases (including support at customer build sites)

* Analyse and resolve technical issues, including reporting into customer based systems (AIMS) and the company's internal systems (Omnitracker)

* Create clear & concise Engineering Change Request (ECR) documentation, for manufacturing implementation & costing

* Support product optimisation activities (TVM, VA/VE)



Technical Skills

* CAD tool understanding - Vesys / CATIA V5/V6

* DFMEA practical experience / knowledge of.

* Electrical harness engineering background

* AIMS, ECR's & Release process

* Quality tools such as APQP, DFMEA, 8D

* Cost understanding

* Ability to read and use engineering specifications & drawings

* Certified to use CATIA V5/ V6

* Certified to use Electrical Work Bench

* Trained and Certified to utilize Team Centre (TCe)

Benefits

* Competitive Salary

* Annual Bonus

* Strong Pension (10% contribution)

* Life Insurance

* Benefits (Healthcare / Dental)

* Lead Engineer development (track record of developing engineers into Lead Engineers / Team Leaders)

* Management Training

* EDS Degree Course available

* Dedicated company Engineering Office (near Gaydon - Parking & no traffic)

* Strong Management Support for Engineers

* Half day Friday





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Educated to HND/degree level, in a relevant engineering discipline (e.g. Elec/Auto/Mech)

* Demonstrable understanding of electrical principles, and vehicle electrical systems

* Experience in a vehicle manufacturing environment, preferably in a design support role

* Knowledge of harness manufacturing processes and best practice in 'design for manufacture'

* Prepared to travel to the client, Customer and Supplier sites worldwide



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced with Mentor graphics design tools (Cap-H, or Harness XC preferred)

* Demonstrable understanding of technical/engineering documentation (e.g. circuit diagrams and harness drawings)

* Excellent communication and negotiation skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of managing your application.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £32000 to £40000 Per year

Apply Apply Now