EC&I Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Work with all members of the CHiP team to provide professional engineering support to Beckton CHiP ensuring asset integrity and reliability is maintained in a manner consistent with delivering customer requirements.
Deliver engineering and maintenance improvements consistent with meeting operational requirements and delivering against the agreed contract KPI's.
Minimum Requirements:
HNC in an electrical, control or instrumentation engineering discipline.
Successful contributions in a 24/7 power generation including:
Maintenance & contract management.
Outage management.
Operations interface, policies & procedure.
Legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance.
Develop, implement & evaluate systems, upgrades, improvements & mods.
Outage/overhaul planning & co-ordination.
Building & maintaining customer & contractor relationships.
Working cross functionally delivering policies, initiatives & compliance with company & legislative requirements.
Managing budgets and projects.
Supervision of personnel including workload planning & co-ordination.
Completing hands on responsibilities.
Maintenance & management of: generators, excitation systems, HV transformers, rotating machinery, HV switchgear, power plant instrumentation.
EC&I methods, materials & equipment used in running plant.
DCS or equivalent control systems.
SHE systems including ptw, ensuring compliance, risk & improvement.
Quality systems, ensuring compliance, risk & improvement.
EC&I legislative systems & standards.
Financial performance indicators relating to operational indicators.
Office: word: Creates & edits documents; Excel: Creates & edits documents.
Electronic Maintenance Management Systems.
The Company:
Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.