EC&I Design Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Warrington,Cheshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsible to the CE&I Lead Engineer for the delivery of the Electrical, Control and Instrumentation work packages of high integrity and complex control systems to Customer and Industry Specifications, to within budget and programme constraints.



Key Activities

- Produce CE&I designs to customer specification and project requirements. Main deliverables being:

- Control Panel designs - General Arrangements, Detail drawings, Schematics Diagrams, Interlock Diagrams for typically PLC & HMI hardware, Motor Starters & Drives, Safety Circuits, Instrumentation and Power Distribution.

- Specification of hardware and production of parts list.

- Manufacturing specification.

- Ensure company policy and procedures are being applied across the projects.

- Manage the interface between CE&I and the Mechanical function.

- Communicate at all levels with both internal and external customers to meet their expectations while meeting the project budget and programme constraints.

- Support the Lead Engineer in the delivery of scope to budget and programme.

- Support the Lead Engineer in the management and supervision of sub-contractors.

- Provide technical expertise to tenders as and when required.

- Provide input to the development of the CE&I function and resource.



The Company:

Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £35000 to £40000 Per year

Apply Apply Now