About the Role:

DSP Engineer

DSP Engineer | Antwerp | Competitive Salary | Permanent

My client is an Audio specialist that is a recognized, global brand. They are looking to hire an experienced DSP Engineer. Based near Antwerp, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a DSP Engineer.

Requirements:

* Over 5 years' experience with DSP systems* Knowledge of Texas instruments* Strong knowledge of ADI Chips* Ability to speak English

Beneficial:

* Experience working in an Audio specific company* Knowledge of ISO, IEC, ITU-R, SMPTE, AES is beneficial

