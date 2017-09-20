About the Role:
DSP Engineer
DSP Engineer | Antwerp | Competitive Salary | Permanent
My client is an Audio specialist that is a recognized, global brand. They are looking to hire an experienced DSP Engineer. Based near Antwerp, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a DSP Engineer.
Requirements:
* Over 5 years' experience with DSP systems
* Knowledge of Texas instruments
* Strong knowledge of ADI Chips
* Ability to speak English
Beneficial:
* Experience working in an Audio specific company
* Knowledge of ISO, IEC, ITU-R, SMPTE, AES is beneficial
Location: Antwerp Area
Role: DSP Engineer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this DSP Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.