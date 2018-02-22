Drillsite Manager

Company Fircroft

Location Midland

About the Role:

The Role:

Location

Midland and West Texas region (candidate will be traveling throughout West Texas



Schedule: rotational, official schedule has not been confirmed. The hours will vary depending on the location he/she is working on throughout the week, but guaranteed to work at least 40 hours plus overtime regarding the workload. There are no set hours.





* Strong emphasis on safety of personnel. Demonstrated capacity to lead and supervise diverse operations teams to achieve Incident Free operations.

* Diverse completion experience in horizontal wells, coiled tubing work with a strong emphasis on fracking, at least 2 years of experience.

* Provide direction to Business Partners on all aspects of completion operations on daily basis. Must have 5+ years of experience.

* Works well with others in a multi-functional team environment. Sets clear expectations and provides feedback to employees and Contractor personnel. Supports the training process and training programs.

* Good organizational and analytical skills. Holds self & others accountable for performance. Nurtures professional growth of other WSMs. Strong communicator to both client and Business partners in Managing Safe Work Practices.

* Applicants must be currently certified in well control and be able to pass client Well Control training to achieve certification for well control.

* Day to Day Responsibilities- running rigs/completing operations, directing rig hands, traveling throughout West Texas on numerous locations.

* The hours will vary depending on the location he/she is working on throughout the week. They are guaranteed to work at least 40 hours plus overtime regarding the workload. There are no set hours.



Summary:

* The Drilling Manager is responsible for the planning and safe execution of multiple drilling operations and providing assistance to corporate and field-based management teams. They will manager day-to-day operations of drilling, completions and workovers in a safe and efficient manner.



Responsibilities:

* Assumes initial control of any emergency onsite and follows the procedures outlined in the Emergency Response Plan.

* Ensures that the rig contractor and service company personnel perform safely and efficiently and in accordance with their contractual obligations.

* Witnesses and documents all required safety drills, testing and in-house inspections of equipment, and ensures conformity to required standard of performance and frequency. Requests mobilization of materials, equipment, and services in a timely manner and initiates the removal of redundant materials and the immediate return of rental equipment when it is no longer required.

* Ensures that the Drilling Superintendent is fully briefed on all drilling operational matters.

* Ensures that reports are prepared and submitted in accordance with the reporting procedures.

* Maintains a well file on the current well and submits it to the Completions & Drilling Engineer at the completion of each well.

* Ensures the drilling activities are in continual compliance with its HSE Management System - Facilitate, conduct HSE Risk Assessment for the drilling activities in liaison with the concerned departments.

* Ensure compliance of Drilling contractor personnel with HSE policies procedures and standards * Working as emergency controller in case of any emergency within the assigned rig and the production platform



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Must Haves:

* Education- High School diploma or GED required. Bachelors in a related engineering field is a preferred * 5+ years of inspection experience * 2+ years of fracking experience * Excellent oral and written communication skills * Experience in offshore and onshore drilling operations * Supervising experience in the oil/gas field



About Fircroft:

