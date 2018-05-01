Drilling Supervisor 4

Company Orion Group

Location Minot Air Force Base

About the Role:

* Manage all Simultaneous Operations on the Pad from a Safety Aspect* The Drilling WSS is in control of the Pad* Daily Meetings with all departments on location* Weekly look ahead meeting with all departments for SIM-OPS* Notify all groups operating on location of critical operations that may affect the safety of others* Be a visible safety leader. Help the contractor develop the new hires. Make it known to all that you will do your best as a representative of Company to provide a safe work environment for everyone on location.* Make it known that you totally support stop work authority.* Ensure third party participation in Pre-tours, PJSMs and TBTs.* If off location, make sure Night WSS is aware of incident notification process and timeline to do so.* No Synergi report to leave location without being reviewed by all WSS's. Will also review and make recommendations for Action items when EHS personnel on location update a Synergi report.* WSS/EHS field support completes and forwards Land Rig Monthly Safety Inspection to EHS Mgr or Field EHS rep. (Review before sending)* Night and day WSS to review and agree on Plan Forward immediately prior to each pre-tour meeting.* Promote a healthy safety culture by encouraging the Drilling Contractor takes ownership of pre-tour meeting. Drillers to lead the pre-tours with the WSS's, Rig Managers, and clerks support role. Encourage vendors to lead meeting once per week.* WSS's to attend both pre-tours if at all possible.* Discuss at pre-tours the days scheduled Sim Ops, if applicable, on pad and how it may impact each disciplines activities.* If adverse driving conditions exist during crew change or are forecast during transit to or from rig, generate an entry in Journey Management when you leave airport or rig and when you arrive your destination. Call the rig from the airport and they can close/initiate your Journey Management plan.* Generates /reviews daily work plan with night WSS.* Ensure crews employ prudent pit management techniques. Ensure resources are directed at previous location to ensure dry pit and location is prepped and handed over to Completions in a timely manner. No liquids left in pit.* Make Contractor Rig Manager and Field/Houston Supt aware if leave location while stack is nippled up.* AFE's are activated 2 months in advance for only the wells forecast to be drilled that month. This allows PO numbers to be generated. If the forecasted well drilling order is wrong, it requires an MOC to change. This is why it is so important to get with the Rig Manager and decide on the order we will drill, possibly before the pad is built. Work with engineers and notify your relief of planned order to drill wells.* Review next pad or location drawing and agree with back to back on rig orientation and tank farm layout. Get buy-in from Rig Manager(s)* Maintain Daily Planner spreadsheet and update SPS times and 24 hour look-ahead.* Ensure drill-string inspection schedules are followed and maintain log of footage between inspections or repairs. Ensure have the ability to segregate and track rental string to insure alternate open hole vs cased hole exposure.* Both WSS's are the owners of the WellView morning report. Look at a printed copy before sending.* Ensure WSS's / Clerks are Field transferring tubulars and properly reconcile at end of each well.* Pull up post WellView cement, casing and BHA reports to ensure documentation accurate and proper information captured.* Review/generate pre casing and liner running tallies.* Insure pre spud checklist and fluid handling guidelines are known, understood and executed.* Does not directly supervise rig contractors crews, but prepares daily work plan and makes available at pre-tours. Gives direct instruction to Rig Manager for implementation of well plan. May give direct instructionto driller in absence of RM on floor.* Maintains accurate count of drill pipe on location. Both contractor owned and rental.* WSS enters or oversees clerk enter BHA's, cement and casing reports, mud data, tallies and POB.* Ensure EHS tech inputs daily safety checks.* When inputting Operations Summary, keep this entry a summary and not include entire daily breakdown again.* Confirm Directional, Rig Crew, and WSS's report improvement suggestions in writing to WSS. He can upload suggestions to Standard Work comments form.* Cost Saving ideas should be directed to the Houston Engineer, Field Superintendent and Houston Superintendent

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Drilling Supervisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

