Drilling Superintendent

About the Role:

The Role:

* Liaise with Construction personnel to ensure that well platforms are constructed to specifications, in a time and cost-effective manner.

* Conduct morning calls and review morning reports with the Drilling Manager

* Discusses future operations plans with Drilling Manager and Drilling Supervisor to optimize and eliminate problems.

* Communicate effectively with the Drilling Supervisor and Drilling Engineer to ensure that all technical specifications of the Drilling Program and Drilling Manual are met with strong focus on Reservoir, Production, and Geological objectives.

* Provide technical trouble shooting when problems occur on the drilling rig.

* Conduct meetings service providers, to increase the efficiency of the service.

* Monitor drilling expenditures daily with the goal of drilling the most cost-effective wells possible.

* Review equipment planning with Drilling Engineer, Drilling Supervisors and the Material & Logistics Coordinator to ensure timely equipment arrivals and to eliminate equipment overstocking.

* Encourage and support HSE training and implementation of new procedures and guidelines.

* Perform wellsite inspections to ensure that safety programs are conducted and monitored by the drilling contractors in a manner consistent with HSE policies in conjunction with the Senior Drilling Supervisors' site specific HSE plan.

* Prepare monthly drilling operations reports

* Technical review of all drilling programs and final well reports.

* Document operations risk assessments and DWOPs.

* Prepare technical specifications and evaluations during the procurement process of the drilling rig and all drilling services.

* Conduct after actions reviews, section reviews and incorporation of lessons learned to enhance learning efficiency of the organization.



Rotation 5 weeks on / 2 weeks off



Flights and Accommodation provided by the company

Salary - USD8000-11,000 per month



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelors or Masters degree in Engineering, preferably Petroleum Engineering or equivalent technical field

* 20 years experience in drilling operations and engineering, including 7 years in managerial role.

* Good understanding of drilling engineering

* Middle East Experience mandatory



