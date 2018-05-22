Drilling Fluids and Completion engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Azerbaijan,Europe

About the Role:

The Role:

Drilling and completion fluids engineer is responsible for:

Organizing and supporting the timely provision and maintenance of technically and commercially optimal drilling and completion fluid services for operations.



Location: Onshore & Offshore as required

Employment Type: Full time, 8-hour onshore based with offshore trips as required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

At least 3 years in the field as a fluids engineer for a major services company or operator;

At least 1 year in a management capacity supervising the work of other fluids engineers;

Language skills

o English (upper-intermediate level);

o Russian (knowledge of technical terms)

?Software skills: MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Outlook), SAP knowledge is advantageous.



Job Type Permanent

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Drilling Engineer Jobs

Salary £80000 to £90000 Per year

Apply Apply Now