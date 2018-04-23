Drilling Enigneer- Ahmadi, Kuwait

Company Leap29

My Client is an international consultancy working with large IOC's such as KOC and KJO. They are currently searching a Senior Drilling Engineer for a long term residential contract for a drilling and workover project.The Senior Drilling Engineer will be required to:Provide drilling engineering expertise and support in the planning and execution of drilling operationsDevelop well designs and drilling programsSupport of tender process for the provision of 3rd party servicesDesign drilling programsPrepare AFE's and monitor cost controlProvide drilling superintendent and materials coordinator with equipment lists for programMaintain end of well reportThe Senior Drilling engineer requires:BSC Mechanical/ petroleum engineering25+ years experienceExtensive drilling experience with an operatorExperience as drilling supervisorExperience in drilling and workover projectsIf you feel you are suitable feel free to apply