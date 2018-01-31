Company Leap29

Location Karachi, Pakistan

About the Role:

A large operator based in Pakistan working on various HPHT Shale gas wells in Karachi is searching a drilling and completions consultant for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Drilling and Completions Consultant will be required to have:

Experience in HPHT Shale Gas drilling

20 years experience in Drilling of HPHT Shale gas wells

5 years experience in Well site supervision

5 years of well engineering experience

Planning and execution of horizontal wells in Shale

Some experience on Landmark



If you feel you have experience in the above, feel free to apply.

