Drillbit Fabricator (2nd Shift)

Company Progressive GE

Location Conroe, Texas

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Drill bit fabricator to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Conroe, Texas. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

What you would be doing as a Drillbit fabricator in this creative role would include but not limited to:

* Under direct supervision, perform operations specific to the manufacturing and assembly of fixed cutter drill bits, including general assembly, mold fabrication and brazing operations.

* Assist brazing operation by installing cutters, applying flux and setting cutters in correct positions as directed by Braser. Saw, drill and chip graphite mold and cores away from casting.

* Glass bead blast residual graphite as necessary.

* Prepare bit for brase operation by grinding, polishing and fitting PDC cutters to pockets.

* Clean, apply flux and thermal blanket to casting and place in warming furnace to bring bit to specified temperature for brazing operation.

* Performs own work and provides assistance to others as directed.

The main requirements of a drillbit fabricator that would make you a great fit for this job are as follows:



* 0-2 years of experience in manufacturing environments

* Experience in shop environments

* Basic knowledge of manufacturing

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Technician Jobs

Salary $15 to $15 Per hour

Apply Apply Now