Drill Bit Fabricator Conroe

Location Conroe

About the Role:

Title: Drill Bit Fabricator

Pay rate: $15

Hours: There are a choice of two 8.30 hour shifts Mon-Fri with overtime optional

Duration: 6 Months with a very good chance of hire

Shift: 2nd shift (2:00pm - 10:30pm) OR 3rd shift (10:00pm - 6:30am)

Work Location: Conroe, TX 77385

Main Responsibilities:

* Under direct supervision, perform operations specific to the manufacturing and assembly of fixed cutter drill bits, including general assembly, mold fabrication and brazing operations.

* Assist brazing operation by installing cutters, applying flux and setting cutters in correct positions as directed by Braser.* Saw, drill and chip graphite mold and cores away from casting. Glass bead blast residual graphite as necessary.* Prepare bit for brase operation by grinding, polishing and fitting PDC cutters to pockets. Clean, apply flux and thermal blanket to casting and place in warming furnace to bring bit to specified temperature for brazing operation.* Skills are typically acquired through 0-2 years of experience in Manufacturing, which includes experience in shop environments.* Assist brazing operation by installing cutters, applying flux and setting cutters in correct positions as directed by Brazer.* Saw, drill and chip graphite mold and cores away from casting. Glass bead blast residual graphite as necessary.* Prepare bit for brase operation by grinding, polishing and fitting PDC cutters to pockets. Clean, apply flux and thermal blanket to casting and place in warming furnace to bring bit to specified temperature for brazing operation.* Perform final grinding and cleaning of the casting to make it cosmetically perfect. Complete final stenciling, painting and boxing of bit after final inspection.

Requirements:

Experience with drill bits is preferred.

Will also accept applications from car mechanics or plumbers as these skills will be transferrable.

