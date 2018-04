Company Progressive GE

Location San Diego

About the Role:

I am looking for an experienced Drafter with 3-5 years of AutoCAD experience for a position in San Diego.

Requirements:

-3-5 years of AutoCAD experience

-Strong communication skills

-Experience in related industry (utility, architecture, telecom, etc.)

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Designer Jobs

Salary £38 to £45 Per year

