Document Specialist

About the Role:
Job Title: ERDM Technical Specialist I
ERDM - Electronic Records and Documents Management
Location: Olive Township, Michigan, 49460, USA
Employment Type: 6-month contract
(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
JOB DESCRIPTION
* Responsible for processing engineering and project records associated with projects and plant modifications.
* Perform electronic receipt, review and acknowledgement of incoming drawings and documents in preparation for electronic distributions to project personnel.
* Update and maintenance of electronic database used for tracking, transmitting and distributing documents and vendor submittals.
* Maintaining various logs, distribution and maintenance of hard copy controlled drawings for field personnel (stick files).
* Candidate must also be familiar with Microsoft word applications.
* Ability to carry rolls of prints to various locations. May require lifting and/or carrying heavy loads (Approx. 5-35 lbs.)
* Experience Required: 0 to 2 years' work experience; this is an entry level position.
