Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Document Controller with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Responsibilities

* Prepare procedure of proper safekeeping copies of IFC drawings, project scope of work, as built drawing, project deliverables, work instruction, project progress report, monthly billings, incoming / outgoing project communication, material tracking report, project evaluation report (PQI, PSI), construction schedule, minutes of meeting, inspection report, operation maintenance manual and other important documents needed during project construction and close out* Manage safekeeping of employees' records at site showing status of Iqama's, passport and Saudi Aramco ID's* Prepare procedure of issuing IFC drawings to ensure only approved drawings can be issued at site* Assist Engineers prepare business letter and other correspondences needed in the project* Control office supplies* Control maintenance of site office and supervise all office maintenance personnel* Follow instruction / direction of Project Manager

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Completions Engineer Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Job ID 619366

* Minimum 5 plus years of experience in Aramco Projects background and must be Saudi National or Local Transfer candidates within Kingdom* Knowledge of Saudi Aramco Standard Document Control Procedure* Work requires advanced clerical skills, special relationship abilities and computer literacy, normally acquired through a combination of the completion of any clerical course and Saudi Aramco Project experience* Willingness to work in a flexible schedule and in site