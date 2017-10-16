Company Progressive GE

Location Australia,Australasia

About the Role:

Progressive in partnership with our global leading client have an exciting opportunity available for a Document Controller to join our Lithium iron plant project for a 12 month contract with a look to Permanent after



To excel in this position you will have the following skills, experience, qualifications and attributes:





* At least three (3) years' experience in document control and administration performing* Demonstrated ability in document administration in a high pressure environment whilst maintaining standards of accuracy and quality* Demonstrated and ongoing delivery of high quality and responsive internal and external customer service standards* Strong working knowledge enterprise content management solutions i.e. Opentext, Documentum, Microsoft SharePoint etc.)* Understanding and experience in working in accordance with industry and statutory regulations and standards

Please note: This is an initial 12 month contract role in Perth with a look to become Permanent once the project relocates to Bunbury mid to late next year, please consider this in your application as this relocation is a must



If this sounds like a company and team that you'd like to be a part of we'd love to hear from you! Submit your application (covering letter and CV) by pressing the "Apply" button below before the closing date of 18th October 2017.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now