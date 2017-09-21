Document Controller

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Ensure document- and correspondence handling within the project in accordance to Company procedures including relevant interfaces with Contractors and other groups

Assist Information Management Specialist and Project IM/IT Lead with project documentation- and correspondence handling and control within the project, and documentation interfaces with Contractors and other groups within the project



* Ensure Company requirements for document control in Europe Capital Projects (ECP).

* Ensure that documentation requirements from the teams to other groups within ECP / organizations and Contractors are complied with.

* Assist with the preparation of the documentation and the cover letters.

* Provide input to Contractors Inter Discipline Check (IDC) procedures, i.e. distribution matrix.

* Assist during IDC processes.

* Act as a quality control representative with respect to the preparation and storing of project files.

* Provide support / perform electronic registration, filing and distribution of documentation in ECP Document Management System (DMS), BU's DMS and SharePoint.



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education: High School or equivalent technical or administrative education or experience

(preferably within Document Control).

Less formal education may be compensated with documented relevant experience.



Experience: * Experience relevant for the work tasks of the specific position.

* Good knowledge within MS Office products.

* Excellent knowledge of Document Management Systems (DMS), workflows and processes

* Good knowledge of electronic tools used for Document Management systems (Pims, SharePoint)

* Excellent communication, collaboration and teamwork skills.



