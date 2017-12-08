Document Control Coordinator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Claremont

About the Role:

Control all technical documentation related to department and project activities within contractual requirements and TechnipFMC procedures.

Verifying technical documents to ensure correct numbering, formatting, revision, checking approving and other client expectations.

Assists with development, maintenance and improvement of department/project document control work process.

Collects information for reports.

Follows up with engineering as required to confirm status and/or completion dates of deliverables.

Communicated and clarifies requirements for vendor data, including priority documents as set by the area.

Maintains a record of documents requirements and forecast dates.

Manages documents in the Project Document Databases (PDB, VDB, PDBc) and other Client Databases when required.

Provide document expediting support to the personnel including project manager, project engineers, engineers, construction personnel and clients.

Minimum 2-5 years experience in document control activities in project environment.

Demonstrates good oral and written communication skills.

Must have a strong working knowledge of all Microsoft Applications.

Highly proficient in Excel.

Highly proficient and accurate typing skills.

Experience in Lotus Notes is a plus.

Ability to understand and apply complex procedures.

Ability to work under pressure.

Able to establish and maintain proactive and professional relationships with all level of personnel.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment against project deadlines. Must be extremely detail oriented Must be able to multitask



Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Document Controller Jobs

Salary $20 to $23 Per hour

Job ID 626246

